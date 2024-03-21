Royal Ontario Museum Marks 110th Anniversary with Free Admission Weekend

In a grand gesture celebrating 110 years of cultural and educational contribution, the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is set to welcome visitors free of charge this coming weekend. With doors open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, the institution promises an immersive experience through its diverse and significant collections, including special exhibitions that spotlight the richness of life, death, and the natural world.

A Journey Through Time and Culture

Among the highlights awaiting visitors are the Death: Life's Greatest Mystery and Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibitions, offering insights into the universality of death across cultures and stunning glimpses into the natural world through photography. A notable attraction is the Zuul crurivastator, an ankylosaur skeleton known for its distinctive armor and sledgehammer-like tail, showcasing the museum's commitment to bringing prehistoric wonders to the public eye.

More Than Just An Anniversary

The ROM's 110th anniversary is not only a celebration of its past but also a statement of its future direction. Recent controversies and the ongoing Open ROM project underscore the institution's efforts towards inclusivity and accessibility. This initiative aims to transform the museum into a cultural and civil hub, with plans to expand galleries and make ground-level exhibits free to visitors, reflecting a shift from object-focused to community-centric curation.

A Weekend of Discovery

As the museum prepares to welcome a diverse crowd this weekend, anticipation builds for a unique opportunity to explore its vast collections without the barrier of admission fees. This initiative not only honors the ROM's storied past but also opens the door to new audiences, potentially fostering a deeper appreciation for the role of museums in education and cultural preservation. With no tickets required but an expectation of high visitor turnout, an early arrival might be wise to fully embrace the ROM experience.