Royal Military College Employees Persist in Strike Over Equal Pay

The strike at Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston by civilian employees persists into its third day, as workers demand equal pay to their peers in other locations such as Ottawa. RMC's operations have been significantly disrupted by the strike, affecting a range of services including Canex, mess halls, recreation programs, and fitness classes.

Advertisment

Strikers Stand Firm Despite Cold

Despite the biting cold of January, the strikers' determination remains unbroken, fuelled by the hope that the military community will put pressure on the employer to meet their demands. The strike, led by local UNDE president Robin Delve, is a bold stand against the pay discrepancies between different military bases.

Impact of Strike Felt Across the Base

Advertisment

Deputy base commander Maj. Roger Pierce acknowledged the impact of the strike, stating that while efforts are being made to keep the base functional, certain services are inevitably being compromised. The strike's effects are being felt deeply across the base, with nearly 500 workers impacted and approximately 80 employees actively participating in the strike in Kingston.

Community Support for Strikers

Kristofer Klith, a fitness instructor with family ties to the military community, voiced his support for the strikers, highlighting his passion for his work and his solidarity with the community. Many of the strikers also have personal connections to the military, adding a layer of complexity and emotional weight to the ongoing labor dispute. However, the strikers are yet to receive a response from their employer regarding their request for equal pay.