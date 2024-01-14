en English
Canada

Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning

In a stark, unexpected turn of events, the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops suffered a heating system failure on Friday night. The malfunction created a chilling scenario, causing temperatures in a temporary emergency department waiting area to plunge to a bone-chilling -6 C. The incident, however, was confined to just the makeshift waiting space, currently in use due to ongoing renovations, and did not extend its icy grasp to the rest of the hospital complex.

Quick Action and Continued Operations

Upon the failure, hospital authorities moved with alacrity, swiftly relocating patients to a warmer, more hospitable area. In a bid to stave off the invading cold air, additional barriers were set up at strategic points. Interior Health’s executive director, Gerry Desilets, lauded the maintenance crews who responded promptly to the emergency, working tirelessly to repair the defective heating system.

Ensuring Patient Comfort Amidst Crisis

Despite the chilling setback, the hospital demonstrated resilience and continued to operate. Staff members rallied, providing blankets and a quick triage to ensure patient comfort wasn’t compromised. The main waiting area, a sanctuary amidst the crisis, maintained a comfortable temperature of 18 C. After the successful blocking of the cold wind, the temporary area too managed to claw its way back to a more livable 17 C.

An Extreme Cold Warning in Place

The incident comes at a time when Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for several areas, including the South Thompson, Nicola, and Fraser Canyon. The warning is expected to persist until Sunday, creating an urgent backdrop for the hospital’s ongoing efforts to restore full heating functionality.

Canada Health Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

