Royal Centre in Vancouver Set for Major Renovation and Expansion

The Royal Centre, a landmark edifice in downtown Vancouver, is poised for a significant facelift and expansion. The overhaul will revamp the mid-block plaza of the 37-storey office tower constructed in 1973 located at 1055 West Georgia Street.

A New Vision for the Plaza

The present plaza, marked by large planters and trees, will receive a modern upgrade incorporating a new glass-covered canopy and updated paving. The latest plans also entail a 50% expansion of the lobby, transforming it into a bright, welcoming space enclosed by structural glass walls. As a new addition, a 1,700 square foot cafe will be housed within the lobby.

Adding Commercial Space

In a bid to enhance the commercial appeal of the plaza, the renovation will introduce a new two-storey commercial podium on the west side. The podium will feature a sprawling 9,000 square foot restaurant, complemented by a 4,600 square foot rooftop patio providing a panoramic view of West Georgia Street. The restaurant tenant is yet to be announced, but the concept of such a space has been in the pipeline since the 2000s.

Construction and Completion

The construction phase is set to commence shortly, with the project expected to reach completion by the end of 2025. RWC Systems, a renowned construction company, will be spearheading the project. The renovation, aptly named 'Royal Centre (Re)envisioned', is part of a broader, multimillion-dollar initiative geared towards revitalizing downtown Vancouver.

A New Focal Point for Downtown Vancouver

The 'Royal Centre (Re)envisioned' project promises to create a new focal point in the city, enhancing connectivity between retail, office, and dining spaces, while continuing to facilitate access to transit. The project draws inspiration from a pre-pandemic 2019 design concept for a more extensive renovation of the Royal Centre area conceived by the architectural firm, Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership. However, the current project does not include the revamping of the Royal Bank's pavilion building as originally envisioned.