Canada

Royal BC Museum Seeks Public Input in Second Phase of Consultation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
As the Royal BC Museum embarks on its second phase of public consultation, the government of British Columbia seeks to create a more inclusive and representative cultural institution. The consultation, a response to a contentious $1 billion overhaul plan announced by the BC NDP in 2022, is aimed at charting the museum’s future course. This comes after the proposed eight-year closure for renovations and a mission to decolonize the museum’s exhibits and archives sparked an uproar, leading to the plan’s retraction.

The Museum’s Future: A Collective Vision

In an effort to ensure that all residents of the province feel welcomed and represented, the museum is hosting virtual and in-person community conversations and information sessions. These forums aim to gather public input and feedback, crucial to the reimagining process. With the primary museum site in Victoria requiring seismic updates, the ongoing survey will address infrastructure improvement needs alongside critical discussions on reconciliation, diversity representation, inclusion, and accessibility.

A Controversial Past: The Unraveling of an Ambitious Plan

The initial plan, announced in 2022, was mired in controversy due to its significant costs and implications. The proposed budget of $1 billion and an eight-year closure period led to widespread backlash. The plan’s ambitious aim to decolonize the museum’s exhibits and archives was met with both support and criticism. The backlash was so significant that it prompted then-Premier John Horgan to retract the plan and call for further public input.

Leadership Challenges: The Resignation of CEO Alicia Dubois

Alicia Dubois, appointed as the museum’s CEO in February 2022 to lead the transformation, resigned in June 2023. Citing her inability to fulfill the role she was brought on to execute, her resignation marked a turning point in the museum’s trajectory. The museum, now in its second phase of public consultation, is navigating these challenges as it strives to create a more inclusive and representative space.

The public engagement process, expected to be completed by winter 2025, is a testament to the museum’s commitment to its community. Through these efforts, the museum is not only shaping its future, but it is also shaping the future of British Columbia’s cultural landscape.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

