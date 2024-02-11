Royal Ballet's Festival of New Choreography Opens with Mixed Reviews

In the hallowed halls of the Linbury Studio Theatre, the Royal Ballet's Festival of New Choreography commenced with Robert Binet's 'Dark with Excessive Bright'. The Canadian choreographer's 45-minute piece, unveiled on February 11, 2024, showcased three concurrent dances, a concept previously explored in the ballet world.

Unraveling the Criticism

Despite the familiarity of its premise, 'Dark with Excessive Bright' was met with a chorus of disapproval from critics. Binet's execution was labeled as laborious, derivative, and overly affected. The choreography, intended to push boundaries, seemed to fall flat, its supposed innovation failing to resonate.

Missy Mazzoli's score, accompanying the performance, was also a subject of critique. Described as dreary and lacking depth, it failed to provide the emotional resonance necessary to elevate the piece.

Aesthetic and Equality Concerns

Aesthetically, the Royal Ballet's current point shoes proved to be a point of contention. Their design, deemed unappealing, was seen as detracting from the elegance synonymous with ballet pointwork.

Moreover, the production highlighted the issue of gender equality in choreography. The absence of shared movements or comparable footwork between male and female dancers underscored the need for a more balanced approach.

The Future of the Festival

Despite the underwhelming opening, the Festival of New Choreography continues, featuring works by contemporary choreographers. The hope remains that these upcoming performances will offer the inventiveness and artistry that 'Dark with Excessive Bright' seemed to lack.

As the curtain falls on Binet's piece, the lingering echoes of criticism serve as a stark reminder. In the realm of ballet, innovation must be coupled with elegance, and equality should not be overlooked. The Royal Ballet's Festival of New Choreography, still in its infancy, carries the weight of these expectations, poised to redefine the boundaries of dance.