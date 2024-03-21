Roy McMurtry: Architect of Same-Sex Marriage Law and Constitutional Pioneer Passes at 91

Roy McMurtry, a towering figure in Canadian legal and political history, known for his pivotal role in legalizing same-sex marriage and his instrumental work in the patriation of Canada's constitution, has died at the age of 91. As Ontario's former Chief Justice and Attorney General, McMurtry's extensive career was marked by a dedication to social justice, reform, and a profound impact on the nation's legal landscape.

The Kitchen Accord and Constitutional Reform

In November 1981, McMurtry was one of the key figures behind the 'Kitchen Accord,' a crucial meeting that led to an agreement on the patriation of the Canadian Constitution without Quebec's signature. This agreement laid the groundwork for the creation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a cornerstone of Canadian law that has protected individual rights for decades. McMurtry's collaboration with figures across the political spectrum, including Roy Romanow and Jean Chrétien, underscored his commitment to pragmatic, non-partisan solutions to complex issues.

Championing Same-Sex Marriage

In 2003, as Ontario's Chief Justice, McMurtry issued a landmark ruling that upheld the legality of same-sex marriage, setting a precedent that would eventually lead to the nationwide legalization of such unions in Canada. This groundbreaking decision not only reflected McMurtry's progressive views on social issues but also positioned Canada as a leader in LGBTQ+ rights globally. His decision was celebrated for its human rights impact and for fostering a more inclusive society.

A Legacy of Leadership and Reform

Throughout his career, McMurtry was known for his gregarious nature, legal acumen, and leadership in reforming Ontario's justice system. Beyond the courtroom and political arena, he advocated for human rights internationally, engaging with figures like Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro. His work has left an indelible mark on Canadian society, influencing generations of legal professionals and politicians. Friends and colleagues, including retired justice Patrick LeSage, remember him as a person who inspired others to excel and tackle challenges beyond their perceived capabilities.

As Canada reflects on McMurtry's legacy, his contributions to the country's legal and political framework remain a testament to a life dedicated to public service, justice, and equality. His passing is not only a loss for those who knew him but for all Canadians who benefit from the freedoms and protections his work helped to enshrine.