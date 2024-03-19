Roy McMurtry, Architect of Ontario Bilingual Courts and Charter Rights, Dies at 91

Roland (Roy) McMurtry, a pivotal figure in shaping Ontario's legal landscape and a staunch advocate for human rights, passed away at 91, leaving behind a legacy of significant judicial reforms and contributions to Canadian society. His son, Jim McMurtry, confirmed his passing on X, expressing pride in his father's fight for rights and freedoms. The Francophone Assembly of Ontario (AFO) mourned his loss, highlighting his instrumental role in implementing bilingualism in Ontario's courts of justice.

Champion of Justice and Bilingualism

McMurtry's career spanned over decades, marked by his tenure as Ontario's attorney general, where he oversaw the introduction of bilingualism in the courts, a move that enhanced access to justice for Francophone Ontarians. His leadership extended to his role in the patriation of Canada's constitution and the crafting of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, cementing his reputation as a defender of civil liberties. His efforts as an advocate for human rights and the Black community were significant, reflecting his commitment to a fair and equitable society.

From Politics to Judiciary

After his impactful political career, McMurtry served as Canada's High Commissioner to Great Britain, before being appointed as a judge, eventually rising to the position of Chief Justice of Ontario. His judicial rulings, including those that paved the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage, were a testament to his vision for a progressive Canada. The accolades he received, including the Order of Ontario and being named an Officer of the Order of Canada, underscored his monumental contributions to the nation.

Legacy and Tributes

As tributes pour in, figures across the political spectrum, including Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey and Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, have expressed their condolences, recognizing McMurtry's unwavering commitment to justice and his enduring impact on the province and country. His legacy is celebrated by the lowering of the flag at Osgoode Hall, a symbol of the profound respect and admiration he garnered throughout his illustrious career.

The passing of Roland 'Roy' McMurtry marks the end of an era for Ontario and Canada at large. His visionary leadership not only transformed the province's judicial system but also laid the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable society. As we reflect on his life and achievements, it's clear that his contributions will continue to influence generations to come, serving as a reminder of the power of dedication to public service and the pursuit of justice for all.