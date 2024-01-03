Routine Traffic Stop Turns into Major Drug Bust in Kapuskasing

On the afternoon of January 2, 2024, a routine traffic stop on Queen Street, Kapuskasing, turned into a significant drug bust by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The James Bay Detachment officers detained three individuals, seizing a substantial amount of drugs, cash, and weapons. The total estimated value of the seized items reached a staggering $80,000.

Impressive Seizure

The police confiscated a variety of drugs, including suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and percocets. Alongside the drugs, officers also seized a quantity of Canadian currency, three cell phones, and four knives, further solidifying the severity of the charges.

Charges and Custody

The three detainees, identified as Mikel Hill, 22, from Penetanguishene; Reece Reynolds, 24, from Barrie; and Quintin Routledge, 22, from Belle Ewart, are now facing multiple charges. The charges include possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking various drugs, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Proceedings Underway

Following their arrest, all three accused were held in custody and were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Kapuskasing on January 3, 2024. The case is a clear message of the OPP’s vigilance in fighting drug trafficking and its commitment to maintaining safety and order.