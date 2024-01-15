Routine Traffic Stop Turns Dangerous as Car Collides with RCMP Vehicle in Nova Scotia

In a shocking incident on a quiet Sunday morning along Highway 125 near Sydney, Nova Scotia, a routine traffic stop turned perilous when a Toyota Corolla plowed into a parked RCMP vehicle. The impact of the collision sent the police SUV crashing into a stopped pick-up truck, resulting in injuries for both the police officer and the car's driver.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. as the Corolla, driven by a man from North Sydney, was traveling eastbound. The RCMP officer had initially stopped a truck near Coxheath for a routine check when the Corolla crashed into the back of the police SUV. The force of the collision propelled the police vehicle into the stopped pick-up truck, driven by an individual from Sydney Mines who, fortunately, escaped unscathed.

The Aftermath

Both the police officer and the Corolla's driver were taken to the hospital with injuries that, while significant, were deemed non-life-threatening. The vehicles involved in the accident suffered substantial damage, a clear indication of the potential severity of the collision. Constable Dominic Laflamme noted the gravity of the incident, pointing out how easily it could have resulted in a fatal outcome.

Investigation and Legal Implications

The exact speed at which the Corolla was traveling at the time of the collision is currently unknown. A reconstructionist is on the case, investigating the details of the incident. Constable Laflamme took the opportunity to remind drivers of their legal obligation when encountering stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights on highways. The law requires drivers to reduce their speed to 60 km/h and, if possible, to move to an outside lane. On other roads, drivers must adhere to posted speed limits.