Routine Traffic Stop in Sturgeon Falls Unearths Stolen Property and Illicit Drugs

In the quiet stillness of a winter morning, Front Street in Sturgeon Falls bore witness to an unexpected encounter. A routine traffic stop by the Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police Detachment escalated into a significant drug bust and the arrest of two individuals from Bonfield—events that unfolded shortly before 3 a.m. on February 2.

Unraveling the Unexpected

When the police officers initiated the stop for undisclosed reasons, they had little idea of what lay in store. The ensuing investigation led them to a trove of stolen property and a cocktail of illicit substances within the vehicle. The seized materials are suspected to include cannabis, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Facing the Consequences

Caught in the eye of the storm were a 44-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man—Jessica Garlick and Michael Sabourin. Garlick now faces a raft of charges, including possession of Schedule I and II substances, driving with cannabis readily available, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Sabourin finds himself in a similar predicament, charged with possession of Schedule I and II substances and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Justice Awaits

The legal journey for both individuals has only just begun. After being released, they are set to make their appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on March 7, 2024. As they prepare for their day in court, their case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal drug trafficking and associated crimes in Ontario, a fight that continues, one traffic stop at a time.