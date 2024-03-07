Rocky Mountain District Advances Child Care Projects in Invermere, Marysville with $8.9M Funding

Rocky Mountain School District No. 6 is making significant strides in expanding child care options in Invermere and Marysville, thanks to a substantial financial boost. Secretary Treasurer Alan Rice provided a comprehensive update on these eagerly anticipated projects during a board meeting on February 13, highlighting the progress made and the steps ahead to ensure their successful completion.

Advertisment

Design and Development Progress

With a generous $8.6 million provincial funding and an additional $300,000 from Columbia Basin Trust, the district is set to create a new child care facility south of Invermere's Eileen Madson Primary School. This development, announced in May 2023, is now in the advanced stages of planning. MQN Architects have secured the design contract, and following thorough topographical and geotechnical surveys, a conceptual site plan has been laid out and refined in collaboration with the District of Invermere. As the development permit application is underway, the design team is fine-tuning the proposed site plan, with a keen focus on minimizing excavation by optimizing the facility's elevation relative to the sloping construction site. Moreover, a landscape architect has been engaged to craft a conceptual layout for the outdoor play area, ensuring a stimulating and safe environment for children.

Preparing for Construction

Advertisment

Anticipation grows as the project moves closer to the tender phase, expected to commence in April. Acting Superintendent of Schools, Steve Wyer, shared the facility's capacity plans, which include 24 spaces for children under 36 months, 100 spaces for preschool children from 30 months to school age, and an additional 24 spaces for school-age children. While the targeted completion date is January 2025, Wyer emphasized the dynamic nature of construction timelines and the subsequent licensing process overseen by Interior Health. This critical phase, estimated to span four to six weeks, is pivotal for the facility's operational green light, underscoring the collaborative efforts between the school district and health authorities to adhere to stringent safety and quality standards.

Implications for the Community

The Windermere Valley Child Care Society will play a crucial role in the operational phase, navigating the licensing process with Interior Health and undertaking staff recruitment. Once these preparatory steps are finalized, the facility's doors will open, marking a significant milestone in enhancing child care accessibility and quality in the Invermere and Marysville communities. As the project advances, it not only promises to alleviate the pressing demand for child care but also to contribute positively to the local economy, creating jobs and supporting families. This development is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the shared commitment to fostering nurturing environments for the youngest members of society.