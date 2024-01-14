en English
Canada

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey’s Romantic Canadian Snowboarding Adventure

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey’s Romantic Canadian Snowboarding Adventure

Robert Irwin, son of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, and his sweetheart Rorie Buckey recently painted the snowy Canadian landscapes with the hues of their love. The young couple, otherwise private about their relationship, opened a small window into their world, sharing the thrill of their adventurous snowboarding trip to Canada. In this picturesque backdrop, they indulged in the area’s winter sports, further reflecting their shared love for the great outdoors, a legacy Robert carries forward from his father.

From Queensland Sun to Canadian Snowfall

Replacing the Queensland sun with Canadian snowfall, Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey engaged in a romantic snow trip. Their journey was captured and shared through a series of Instagram posts, which included moments of them savoring hot drinks, snowboarding, and basking in the scenic views. This trip to Canada marks a significant milestone in their relationship, exhibiting their mutual enjoyment of nature and adventure sports.

Engagement Rumors Ignite

As the couple landed at LAX airport post their Canadian escapade, speculation around an impending engagement began to circulate. Rorie’s Instagram post from their Vancouver trip further fueled these rumors, leading to conjecture that Robert might pop the question before his upcoming hosting stint on the popular TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ in Africa.

A Bond Strengthened by Shared Love for Nature

The couple’s shared passion for nature and wildlife has been a cornerstone of their relationship. This bond is only strengthened by their adventures together, from the Australian sun to the Canadian snow. As fans eagerly await more updates on their love story, their recent trip stands as a testament to their love for adventure and the outdoors, a passion Robert Irwin has inherited from his father and continues to embody in his life.

Canada Travel & Tourism Winter sports
