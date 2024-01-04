en English
Business

Rising Living Costs Threaten Financial Security of Canadian Retirees: Deloitte Study

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
A recent study by Deloitte paints a startling picture of the financial insecurity facing Canadian retirees due to escalating living expenses. The report reveals a troubling trend: Approximately 55% of Canadians might be forced to alter their lifestyle to prevent outliving their savings. This percentage could potentially leap to 73% when sudden, unforeseen costs are taken into account.

The Real-Life Example of Joanne Thibault

The study’s findings resonate with the experience of Joanne Thibault, a 68-year-old retiree, who found herself compelled to re-enter the workforce when her retirement savings proved inadequate. Thibault, a former employee of the Manitoba government, initially enjoyed a fulfilling retirement. She volunteered in Africa and later took on engaging work as a researcher and consultant in Victoria. However, the escalating cost of living, amplified by inflation and a steep rise in her strata fees due to building renovations, forced her to depend on her income.

Thibault was hit with a levy of $94,000 for building upgrades, significantly higher than the initial estimate of $25,000 to $30,000, a repercussion of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the supply chain.

Retirement Insecurity in Numbers

Deloitte’s study further disclosed that only 14% of the three million Canadian households on the threshold of retirement can confidently plan for a financially secure future. On the other hand, 31% will require the support of government pensions.

Thibault, who does not lead an opulent lifestyle, has come to terms with the reality that she may never fully retire. She is strategizing to cut costs such as eliminating cable and curtailing travel expenses to maintain financial stability.

Fortifying Financial Stability in Retirement

As the baby boomer generation transitions into retirement, an increasing number of them are encountering unexpected financial adversities that jeopardize their sense of security in their golden years. By cultivating sound financial habits, seeking professional counsel, and remaining adaptable, retirees can bolster their prospects of a comfortable and secure future.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

