Rising Chronic Absenteeism in Canadian Schools Post-Pandemic: A Nationwide Concern

Exclusive CBC data reveals a sharp increase in chronic absenteeism across Canadian schools since the pandemic, spotlighting an issue that has largely remained under the radar due to the absence of national data. In districts from Newfoundland to New Brunswick, rates of students missing significant school time have surged, with the most notable upticks among elementary students. Child psychologist Maria Rogers emphasizes the potential long-term impacts on children's emotional health, academic achievement, and future well-being, urging the necessity of national attention and action.

Advertisment

Uncovering the Scope

Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing at least 10% of the school year, has alarmingly doubled in six districts, with more than half of high school students in Newfoundland and parts of New Brunswick being chronically absent. Elementary students have seen the most significant increases, raising concerns about their educational and social development. The lack of comprehensive national data hinders the understanding and addressing of this escalating problem, contrasting with countries like the U.S. and the U.K., where the issue is recognized as a national crisis.

Exploring the Causes

Advertisment

Experts and affected families point to a myriad of reasons behind the rising absentee rates, including illness, bullying, and a lack of support services. The pandemic's lasting impact on attitudes toward school attendance is also highlighted, with some parents keeping children home for milder symptoms and others finding remote learning a viable alternative. The normalization of attendance issues is a concerning trend, potentially altering the value placed on physical school presence.

Implications and Calls for Action

The increase in chronic absenteeism calls for urgent attention from policymakers, educators, and communities. Understanding the multifaceted causes is crucial for developing targeted interventions. The launch of PaselaTM by Positive Action, Inc. presents a promising approach, offering digital access to social and emotional learning programs to combat absenteeism. However, a national strategy and standardized data collection are essential for effectively addressing the issue and ensuring the well-being and success of Canada's future generations.