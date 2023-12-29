Rising Attacks on Hindu Temples in North America Spark Fear and Concern

In a series of alarming events, Hindu temples across North America have become targets of aggression, sparking fear and concern within the Hindu community. A notable attack occurred in Canada, where the home of the Lakshmi Narayan Temple’s president, Satish Kumar, was fired upon with 14 rounds. The assailants, suspected to be Khalistani radicals, remain unidentified. Concurrently, in the United States, an unidentified group vandalized a Hindu temple with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti.

Attack in Canada

The residence of Satish Kumar in Surrey, Canada’s British Columbia, was subjected to a barrage of bullets between 11 and 14 rounds. The motive behind the attack is under investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Surrey detachment. Earlier, members of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir had countered a protest by secessionist group Sikhs for Justice, leading to speculation about the attack’s motive. Furthermore, the temple had previously witnessed at least three attacks allegedly led by Khalistani extremists, raising questions about the safety of the Indian community in Canada.

(Read Also: Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist Tony Chung Flees to UK Seeking Asylum)

Desecration in the United States

Simultaneously, in the United States, a Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti. The US government has strongly condemned the desecration of the Swaminarayan Temple in California and assured that those responsible will be held accountable.

The Wider Implication

The recent attacks on Hindu temples have not only stoked fear among the Hindu community but also triggered broader discussions on gun violence and safety. The incidents mark an unsettling trend of rising hate crimes and cultural intolerance. Despite the anxiety, the affected communities have shown resilience, urging law enforcement to investigate these incidents as potential hate crimes and allocate resources for temple security.

(Read Also: Flash Shelton: A Beacon for Homeowners Battling Squatting in the US)