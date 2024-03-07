Rise, Red River: New Play Illuminates MMIWG Stories with Climate Consciousness on Treaty One Land

Théâtre Cercle Molière, Prairie Theatre Exchange, and Article 11 have unveiled Rise, Red River, a groundbreaking theatrical production directed by the acclaimed Tara Beagan. This innovative triple co-production, premiering locally, employs a unique narrative approach to explore the intertwined issues of climate change and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). Set along the desiccated banks of the Red River, the play features performances by local talents Marsha Knight and Tracey Nepinak, as well as Calgary’s Caleigh Crow, delving into the stories of Indigenous women across history.

Advertisment

Bringing Indigenous Narratives to the Forefront

The play comes at a critical time, years after the grassroots initiative Drag the Red began, and aims to highlight the matrilineal perspectives of the MMIWG tragedy. Tara Beagan, a former director of Native Earth Performing Arts and a recipient of the prestigious Siminovitch Prize, collaborates once more with Article 11 co-director Andy Moro, bringing their shared commitment to Indigenous storytelling to the stage. Their partnership with Théâtre Cercle Molière and Prairie Theatre Exchange underscores a shared mission to keep Indigenous narratives at the forefront of Canadian theatre, especially in light of the challenges posed by recent global events.

A Creative Fusion of Talent and Technology

Advertisment

The production team reunites several key members from previous collaborations, including sound designer MJ Dandeneau and set, light, and projection designer Andy Moro. Their expertise, combined with Anishinaabe choreographer Christine Friday’s movement consultation, promises a visually stunning and emotionally potent experience. The inclusion of digital elements, which were highly praised in 2023’s digital production of Reckoning, suggests that Rise, Red River will similarly leverage innovative staging and design to enhance its storytelling.

A Pivot Towards Climate Awareness

Beyond addressing the critical issue of MMIWG, Rise, Red River emphasizes the impact of climate change on Indigenous communities. This thematic layer adds a contemporary relevance to the historical and ongoing struggles depicted in the play. The production not only seeks to memorialize and honor the lives of Indigenous women but also to draw attention to environmental stewardship as an integral aspect of their story on Treaty One land.

The collaboration between Théâtre Cercle Molière, Prairie Theatre Exchange, and Article 11 in creating Rise, Red River represents a significant step forward in the representation of Indigenous voices and stories in Canadian theatre. By intertwining the narratives of MMIWG with themes of climate awareness, the production sets a new standard for meaningful, impactful art that resonates with contemporary audiences and contributes to the broader dialogue on these urgent issues. As the play runs, it promises not only to entertain but to educate and inspire action towards a more just and sustainable future.