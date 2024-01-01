en English
AI & ML

Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
Artificial intelligence (AI) is steadily gaining ground in the Canadian healthcare sector as a potent solution to mitigate staffing crunch and enhance patient care efficiency. The burgeoning trend of AI integration signifies a global shift towards leveraging technology to navigate workforce shortages and bolster patient care services. Nevertheless, this technological shift brings forth myriad concerns pertaining to adequate training, job displacement potential, ethical considerations, and the reliability and accuracy of AI systems in clinical settings.

AI – A Game-Changer in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence, exemplified by technologies akin to ChatGPT, is revolutionizing the health sector. Canadian experts are harnessing AI’s prowess for personalized patient care, clinical trials, enhancing data quality, facilitating patient self-management, and ensuring ethics and regulation in AI’s healthcare application. AI’s capability to scrutinize extensive volumes of data with precision and efficiency makes it a valuable asset across medical specialties.

AI in Clinical Practice: The Pros and Cons

AI’s integration into clinical practice is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it revolutionizes medicine and healthcare, making diagnosis and treatment more accurate and efficient. On the other hand, it raises legal and ethical questions that must be carefully considered. The future of AI in clinical practice hinges on its critical appraisal and continuous monitoring to ensure its reliability and accuracy over time.

AI at Work in Canadian Hospitals

The AI-powered early warning system CHARTWatch at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto has shown a 26% reduction in the relative risk of death among non-palliative patients. Despite the evident benefits, the adoption of AI tools in Canadian hospitals has been gradual, owing to challenges like privacy concerns, computing power, and the accuracy of AI models. AI solutions implemented in these hospitals augment physicians’ capabilities rather than replacing them. St. Michael’s Hospital, having tested about 50 different AI solutions, continues to receive funding for this pioneering work from its philanthropic foundation. The constant tweaking and monitoring of AI models by the data science team ensure their accuracy and reliability over time.

AI & ML Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

