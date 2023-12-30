en English
Canada

Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:45 pm EST
Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend

Thrift stores, once a haven for budget-conscious shoppers, are witnessing an unprecedented surge in prices in the post-pandemic era. The phenomenon is being observed by experts and consumers alike, with the founder of the Canadian organization Global Measure, Deborah King, expressing her concern over the trend.

Post-Pandemic Thrift Store Prices Soar

King, who relied on second-hand shops for winter clothing when her family migrated from the British Virgin Islands to Canada in 1993, has noted a significant increase in the cost of items at these stores. The rise is attributed not only to the general hike in living costs but also to the burgeoning popularity of thrifting among young people and social media influencers.

Thrifting Trend and Sustainable Shopping

This trend towards thrifting has led to a rise in sustainable shopping practices. More people are turning to vintage items and unique fashion pieces, contributing to higher prices. However, this shift has a negative impact on lower-income individuals who depend on thrift stores for affordable goods.

Online petitions and Reddit groups have voiced concerns over the escalating prices, with specific criticisms directed at for-profit thrift store chains like Value Village. While thrift store chains promote sustainability and the reuse of clothing and home goods, there is a concern that the higher prices may be a form of greenwashing, undermining the affordability that once defined thrift shopping.

The Impact of Pandemic and Reselling

Anika Kozlowski, an assistant professor of fashion design ethics and sustainability, observes that the pandemic has led to a surge in donations and decluttering. This requires more staff to manage the influx, which could contribute to the price hikes. Furthermore, the popularity of thrifting for rare items has influenced the pricing of sought-after goods.

Content creators like Letitia Kiu acknowledge that the demand from millennials and Gen Z shoppers, as well as from online resellers, is partly responsible for the increase. These revelations underscore the complex dynamics at play as the thrift store industry navigates the challenges of a post-pandemic world.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

