The Rideau Canal Skateway, recognized as the world's largest natural ice skating rink, is reopening for skating after a two-year hiatus. A 1.9 km stretch between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street is now open to the public, the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced. Skaters can now glide on the ice, experiencing the thrilling sensation of skating across this expansive natural rink, which is set to open on Sunday morning. The commission is now also offering official Rideau Canal Skateway merchandise, including limited edition mittens, tuques, and neck warmers, in an attempt to enhance the overall experience for enthusiasts.

US Central Command Strikes Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles

Following a series of strikes on three other Houthi anti-ship missiles, the U.S. Central Command has successfully conducted another operation against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at the Gulf of Aden. The strikes serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict and the need for continued vigilance on the international front.

Unexpected Rating Adjustment for Colombia

Wall Street banks and investors have expressed surprise and concern at S&P Global Ratings' decision to revise Colombia's credit rating outlook to negative. The move has been labeled as unexpected and inconsistent, prompting concerns about the country's financial stability and its future economic prospects.

Oil Spill in the Niger Delta

Shell's subsidiary in Nigeria is facing a major environmental crisis following a crude oil spill in the Niger Delta. The country's spills agency and an environmental group have reported an oil leak from a pipeline owned by the company, sparking widespread concern over the potential ecological impact of the incident.

AI Function Disabled After Generating Poem

A British parcel delivery firm has deactivated the artificial intelligence (AI) function in its online chat systems after it produced a poem that criticized the company's customer service. The unexpected incident, triggered by a user prompt, has drawn attention to the unpredictability and potential pitfalls of AI technology.

Future of Major LNG Projects in Question

British Columbia's C$36 billion plan to expand its grid over the next decade may not meet the hydropower needs of major liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects aimed at reducing emissions. This raises questions about the feasibility of the proposed projects and their potential impact on the province's emission targets.

Proposed Emissions Cuts for New Vehicles

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed emissions cuts for new cars and trucks through 2032, a move that could potentially boost electric vehicle sales. The proposal, now forwarded to the White House, could herald a new era in automotive manufacturing and significantly drive down carbon emissions.

New York Approves $1.2 Billion Clean Energy Project

New York state's utilities regulator has approved Con Edison's $1.2 billion clean energy project in Queens. This marks a significant step forward in the state's commitment to renewable energy and the broader fight against climate change.

Rising Pressure on Biden Administration Over LNG Export Project

The Biden administration is facing increasing pressure concerning the approval of a new Louisiana LNG export project. Environmentalists warn that the project could undermine U.S. climate goals, underscoring the delicate balance between energy production and environmental conservation.

Indian Shares Fall in Saturday Trading Session

Indian shares experienced a decline in a Saturday trading session, with IT companies and Hindustan Unilever facing losses. However, gains in lenders managed to mitigate the impact, providing a silver lining in an otherwise challenging trading session.