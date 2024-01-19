Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces January 2024 Cash Distribution

Richards Packaging Income Fund, a prominent player in the North American packaging industry, has announced a cash distribution of CAD 0.11 per unit for the month ending January 31, 2024. This declaration, intended for unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2024, comes as a testament to the Fund's consistent performance and commitment to its unitholders.

Details of the Cash Distribution

The cash distribution, amounting to CAD 0.11 per unit, is to be paid out on February 14, 2024. This announcement follows the Fund's regular practice of rewarding its unitholders with a monthly distribution.

This distribution signifies an annualized dividend of $1.32, yielding an impressive 3.71%. Such an attractive yield is indicative of the Fund's strong financial health and its ability to generate consistent returns for its unitholders.

Implications for Non-resident Unitholders

Non-resident unitholders, particularly those based outside of Canada, should take note of potential implications associated with this cash distribution. They may be subject to withholding taxes on the income distributions from the Fund. This taxation could be applicable whether the distribution is received in the form of cash or as additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Established in 1912, Richards Packaging Inc., owned by the Fund, has been serving a wide customer base across North America. The Fund's successful operation and its regular cash distribution highlight its financial strength and sustained commitment to its unitholders, reinforcing its position as a reliable income-producing investment.