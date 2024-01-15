RI-MUHC's Dr. Dasgupta and Proteges Make Waves at Vascular 2023 Conference

RI-MUHC's Dr. Dasgupta and Trainees Shine at Vascular 2023 Conference

The international Vascular 2023 conference in Montreal, which concluded recently on October 29, has been a momentous event for Dr. Kaberi Dasgupta and her trainees from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC). Dr. Dasgupta, an eminent senior scientist in the Metabolic Disorders and Complications Program, was bestowed with the Canadian Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group (CanDIPs) 2023 Award of Excellence for Research.

Dr. Dasgupta's Influence in Diabetes Research

At the conference, Dr. Dasgupta unveiled insights on the Diabetes Canada type 2 diabetes remission guidelines, which she had the privilege to co-author. She also co-moderated an enriching session focused on amplifying care for individuals grappling with type 1 diabetes in Canada. This session was an opportunity to highlight the need for comprehensive health care strategies that can help manage and eventually curb the prevalence of type 1 diabetes in the country.

Contributions by Dr. Dasgupta's Trainees

Her influence as a mentor was further underlined by the significant contributions of her trainees. Joseph Mussa, a doctoral student, offered his findings on the intersection of gestational diabetes and hypertension. His study, set to be published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, adds a crucial piece of knowledge to the continuously evolving field of gestational diabetes.

Dr. Husain Hasan, a former internal medicine resident at McGill and current fellow at McMaster University, shed light on the trends in diabetes incidence among Canadians under 40. This analysis was well-received and subsequently earned him a research award.

Dr. Isabella Albanese, an endocrinology fellow, received the CanDIPS trainee abstract award for her systematic review on gestational diabetes and the risk of type 1 diabetes in offspring.

Laura Rendon, an M.Sc. student, and Susan Wang, an internal medicine resident, brought forth their research on gestational diabetes and its association with offspring diabetes, and on virtual social support networks, respectively. Nancy Wu, a former M.Sc. student, contributed to research that will be published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

These achievements at the Vascular 2023 conference not only highlight the significant roles of Dr. Dasgupta and her trainees in diabetes research but also serve as a testament to her exceptional mentorship.