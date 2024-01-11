en English
Revolutionary Sturgeon Fossil Discovery in Edmonton Fills Gap in Fossil Record

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River Valley has been catapulted into the global paleontological spotlight following an extraordinary discovery. A 72 million-year-old sturgeon fossil, initially mistaken for a dinosaur skin fragment, was unearthed by hikers near Capilano Park. The fossil, identified as a sturgeon skull by renowned paleontologist Phil Currie from the University of Alberta, has been confirmed by fish paleontologist Alison Murray. The fossil belongs to a newly-identified sturgeon species named Boreiosturion labyrinthicus.

A Gap in the Record Filled

The significance of this find is twofold. Firstly, it represents the first fish material from the Campanian stage of the Cretaceous Period to be found in this area. In doing so, it fills a temporal and geographic gap in the fossil record. Secondly, it provides new insights into the distribution of sturgeons during the Cretaceous, just before the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs.

A First for Edmonton

This discovery is particularly momentous for Edmonton, marking the first fish description from within the city’s limits. It adds to the rich tapestry of the city’s paleontological history, highlighting the area’s significance in understanding the evolution of life on Earth.

The Journey of Discovery

The research that led to this discovery represents the first publication for undergraduate student Luke Nelson. Nelson, who worked diligently on the classification of the specimen, has a lifelong passion for sturgeons. He highlights the unique patterns on the back of the fossil’s skull, which differ from any previously described from the era. The sturgeon skull will now be added to the University of Alberta’s Laboratory for Vertebrate Paleontology. Nelson underscores the importance of conserving the modern sturgeon species in the North Saskatchewan River, which have survived millions of years of evolution and are now protected species in Alberta.

Canada Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

