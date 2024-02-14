RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Welcomes New Board Member and Advisory Role Amid Leadership Shift

February 14, 2024, marks a significant day for RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), as the company witnesses a shift in its leadership and governance. Daniel Hernandez, a current director, has announced his resignation from the board. However, his association with the company will continue, as he takes on an advisory role for the integration of RevoluEX platform and eSignus security technology.

New Face on the Board

In an exciting turn of events, RevoluGROUP welcomes Francisco José Moreno Balboa as its newest board member, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Moreno Balboa brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of computer systems engineering and business management.

The Journey of Francisco José Moreno Balboa

Moreno Balboa's impressive career trajectory includes founding successful IT companies such as Smart Leisure and Logixs. His influence extends to providing IT services to major global brands like Heineken, Red Bull, Pernod Ricard, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Banco Santander, and Orange Bank.

A Blend of Experience and Expertise

As a Computer Systems Engineer with a Master's in Business Management and Marketing, Moreno Balboa is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of RevoluGROUP's operations. His unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen is expected to contribute significantly to the company's growth and development.

With the integration of RevoluEX platform and eSignus security technology under Hernandez's guidance and Moreno Balboa's addition to the board, RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is poised for a promising future. This shift in leadership signals a new chapter in the company's story, one that is sure to be marked by innovation, growth, and success.

