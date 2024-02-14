RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Announces Share Options and Board Changes to Boost Performance

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., a TSX-V listed company, has unveiled significant changes in its corporate structure, aiming to bolster performance and shareholder value. The company has announced the issuance of Share Options to Directors, Executive Officers, and employees, aligning their interests with those of the shareholders.

New Share Options to Drive Performance

February 14, 2024 - RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., a prominent player in the financial technology sector, has announced the issuance of Share Options to Directors, Executive Officers, and employees of the company and its subsidiaries. These Share Options are directly linked to the company's stock price, serving as a powerful incentive for higher performance and stock prices.

The exercise period of the Share Options will commence gradually over four years, providing long-term performance incentives. This strategic move aims to recruit and retain talented staff by continuously enhancing corporate and shareholder value through stock option plans.

Changes in the Board of Directors

In addition to the Share Options announcement, RevoluGROUP has revealed changes in its Board of Directors. Daniel Hernandez has resigned from the board, effective immediately. However, Hernandez will continue to serve as an advisor, focusing on the integration of eSignus technology into RevoluEX.

The company warmly welcomes Francisco José Moreno Balboa as a new board member, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Moreno Balboa, a seasoned Computer Systems Engineer and founder of Smart Leisure and Logixs, brings a wealth of experience in designing and deploying banking apps, including EVO Banco and Orange Bank.

Incentive Share Options for Consultants

RevoluGROUP has also announced the grant of incentive share options to consultants. A total of 8,612 units will be allotted to Executive Officers, with 861,200 shares of common stock to be issued upon exercise. The exercise period for the Share Options is 40 years, with no cash payment required for acquisition.

These changes are part of the company's strategy to enhance performance and shareholder value in the long term. By aligning the interests of its Directors, Executive Officers, employees, and consultants with those of the shareholders, RevoluGROUP is poised to make significant strides in the financial technology sector.

As RevoluGROUP continues to evolve and expand, it remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and value for all stakeholders. The issuance of Share Options and the changes in the Board of Directors are testament to this commitment, positioning the company for continued success in the future.