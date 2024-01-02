Revival of Indigenous Tourism in Canada: A Blend of Culture and Opportunity

The revival of indigenous tourism in Canada is in the limelight, as a new survey reveals an increased interest in culturally rich experiences. The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) reports that 80% of Canadians and 50% of Americans show a keen interest in indigenous experiences, highlighting the potential of this emerging sector.

Indigenous Tourism: A Resilient Sector

Despite the adversities brought about by the pandemic, the indigenous tourism industry has shown remarkable resilience. According to ITAC’s president, Keith Henry, the sector has seen a resurgence, bringing business levels close to pre-pandemic peaks. Amidst these challenging times, destinations such as the Metepenagiag Heritage Park and the Elsipogtog Mi’gmaw Cultural Centre in eastern New Brunswick have emerged as successful examples of Indigenous tourism experiences.

Setting Ambitious Targets

The Canadian government, along with the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, is aiming to increase tourism revenue by 40%, targeting $61 billion by 2030. However, ITAC has set a more ambitious target for Indigenous tourism. The association aims to triple its 2019 revenue from $1.9 billion to a whopping $6 billion by 2030. This ambitious goal underscores the belief in the potential of Indigenous tourism and the cultural richness it offers to both domestic and international tourists.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the upward trajectory, the Indigenous tourism sector faces obstacles. A significant challenge is the lack of access to capital for building more Indigenous tourism projects. To address this, ITAC has established the Indigenous Tourism Destination Fund, with support from partners such as Airbnb. The fund aims to boost the infrastructure needed to support Indigenous tourism, creating destination locations that encourage visitors to stay longer and learn more about Indigenous culture.

Simultaneously, there has been a surge in home and apartment rentals in rural communities within Indigenous territories. This surge points to a demand for immersive experiences and a desire to learn about Indigenous Canadian culture. However, there is a shortage of businesses to meet the growing demand. This gap represents an opportunity for stakeholders to tap into, further strengthening the Indigenous tourism sector.