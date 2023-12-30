Revitalizing Sault Ste. Marie: $60M Restoration Project Sparks Local Debate

A transformative $60-million restoration project of the Station Mall, steered by the StratonHunter Group, is set to redefine the Sault’s waterfront skyline. The project, which includes preliminary plans for the construction of up to 12 condominium towers, is a response to a pressing housing shortage in Sault Ste. Marie. A recent report reveals that the city requires 3,115 new housing units by 2036 to accommodate its growing population. The initial phase of the project, calling for 779 new units, is expected to be completed within the next three years.

Revitalizing Retail and Dining

The restoration also proposes an expansive 50,000 square-foot ‘eatertainment’ complex, a dining sports bar, and the introduction of up to 15 retailers. Prominent names such as Forever 21 and Urban Planet are expected to feature in the renewed retail space. All renovations are slated for completion by 2024, promising a fresh and modern shopping experience for residents and visitors alike.

Housing Affordability: A Sticking Point

However, the ambitious restoration project has ignited a local debate on housing affordability. Residents are voicing concerns about the availability of affordable housing options in the wake of the upcoming transformation. The question on everyone’s mind is whether the new development will cater to all economic strata or lean towards the wealthier segment of society.

Preserving Community Heritage

Another point of contention is the potential impact on the community’s heritage. Critics fear that the new development may alter the city’s characteristic charm and appeal. Amid these discussions, SooToday awaits further clarification from the StratonHunter Group about their plans for residential developments and their commitment to preserving the city’s unique identity.