Business

Revel Ridge Project Poised to Revolutionize Mining in British Columbia

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
The Revel Ridge polymetallic gold-silver project, located in the Revelstoke area of southeastern British Columbia (BC), Canada, is poised to transform into an underground mining operation. Promising a processing capacity of 2,920 tonnes per day and an impressive production lifespan of 11.4 years, this development signifies a significant addition to the mining sector of the region.

Investments and Projected Returns

As per the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) by Rokmaster Resources, the project is projected to necessitate pre-production capital expenditures (capex) of $436 million. This estimate includes a contingency of $62 million. The PEA was backed by several esteemed consulting firms, including Ausenco Engineering Canada and Mining Plus Canada Consulting.

Operation Details and Production Estimates

The mine is planned to be an owner-operated, long-hole stope underground mine. It will be developed via a ramp and is set to produce lead and zinc concentrates. Besides, it will generate gold-silver doré through on-site treatment methods such as particle sorting, milling, and flotation.

Throughout its 11.4-year lifespan, the average annual payable production is anticipated to be 158,000 ounces of gold equivalent per year. This figure includes 114,000 ounces of gold, 940,000 ounces of silver, 32.6 million pounds of zinc, and 19.6 million pounds of lead.

Utilization of Existing Infrastructure

The project will cleverly utilize existing infrastructure which includes all-weather access roads, underground development, waste management facilities, and proximity to the BC Hydro electrical system.

Projected Financial Returns

The after-tax net present value (NPV) is forecast to be C$454 million with a 21.1% internal rate of return (IRR). The payback period is estimated to be a mere 3.2 years, discounted at 5%.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

