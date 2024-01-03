en English
Revamped Proposal for Kingston Road Residential Building Under Review in Toronto

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Revamped Proposal for Kingston Road Residential Building Under Review in Toronto

The heart of Toronto is set to undergo a major transformation with a revised proposal for a residential building at 558-564 Kingston Road. The freshly updated application outlines plans for an eight-storey structure, housing 57 residential units, marking a significant increase from the initially proposed 33 units in a seven-story building back in April 2021.

A New Vision for Residential Living

The new design scheme will encompass 11 studio apartments, 21 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units. Of these, eight two-bedroom units are earmarked as rental replacements for the current residents of the two two-storey fourplexes slated for demolition, providing a seamless transition for the existing community.

Accommodating the Modern Urbanite

In addition to residential spaces, the project proposal includes provisions for parking and mobility. It envisages surface parking at the rear and two levels of underground parking, offering a combined total of 23 car parking spaces. Catering to the city’s growing cycling community, it also includes 57 bicycle parking spaces, thus promoting sustainable urban living.

Guardians of the Glen Davis Ravine

Situated adjacent to the Glen Davis Ravine, the development necessitates a careful balancing act between urban growth and environmental stewardship. To this end, a Ravine Stewardship Plan has been incorporated to comply with the City of Toronto’s environmental protections for Ravine and Natural Protection Areas, as well as the Toronto Region Conservation Authority’s guidelines.

The application, submitted by WND Associates Planning and Urban Design on behalf of Majid Khalili and Fereidoon Mansourian, is seeking amendments to the city’s Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw to make this vision a reality. This news was reported by Amarachi Amadike, a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News, under the funding umbrella of the Government of Canada’s Local Journalism Initiative.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

