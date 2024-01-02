Retired Teacher’s Defamation Lawsuit Against School Board Continues Amid Appeals

Carolyn Burjoski, a retired teacher, has been ensnared in a legal tug of war with the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) and its chair, Scott Piatkowski. The case originated in January 2022 when Burjoski’s presentation to the board on the age-appropriateness of books in school libraries was abruptly halted by Piatkowski. Accusing her of making ‘transphobic’ comments, he claimed that she violated the Human Rights Code.

A Controversial Interruption

In response to the public accusation, Burjoski filed a $1.75-million defamation lawsuit against the board and its chair. However, the board, in an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, filed an anti-SLAPP motion in September 2023. The judge’s ruling was in favor of Burjoski, allowing her lawsuit to continue. This judicial decision is now being contested by the WRDSB, further exacerbating the legal strife.

The Toll of Legal Battles

The legal proceedings have imposed a significant emotional and financial burden on Burjoski. With legal fees already surpassing $90,000 and future costs projected at an additional $85,000, the weight of the battle is palpable. However, Burjoski remains resolute in her commitment to continue the legal fight. She contends that the public should be able to discuss such matters openly without fear of retribution.

The Power of School Boards

Amidst the litigation, the court has underscored the importance of affording a high degree of deference to school boards. They are seen as dynamic legal entities that should operate within the framework of the law. The Ontario Court of Appeals will now decide if the initial decision was correct, which included awarding $30,000 to Burjoski in damages. As the case progresses, the balance between free speech and protecting the rights of individuals within an educational context remains a central issue.