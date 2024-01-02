en English
Retired Teacher’s Defamation Lawsuit Against School Board Continues Amid Appeals

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Carolyn Burjoski, a retired teacher, has been ensnared in a legal tug of war with the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) and its chair, Scott Piatkowski. The case originated in January 2022 when Burjoski’s presentation to the board on the age-appropriateness of books in school libraries was abruptly halted by Piatkowski. Accusing her of making ‘transphobic’ comments, he claimed that she violated the Human Rights Code.

A Controversial Interruption

In response to the public accusation, Burjoski filed a $1.75-million defamation lawsuit against the board and its chair. However, the board, in an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, filed an anti-SLAPP motion in September 2023. The judge’s ruling was in favor of Burjoski, allowing her lawsuit to continue. This judicial decision is now being contested by the WRDSB, further exacerbating the legal strife.

The Toll of Legal Battles

The legal proceedings have imposed a significant emotional and financial burden on Burjoski. With legal fees already surpassing $90,000 and future costs projected at an additional $85,000, the weight of the battle is palpable. However, Burjoski remains resolute in her commitment to continue the legal fight. She contends that the public should be able to discuss such matters openly without fear of retribution.

The Power of School Boards

Amidst the litigation, the court has underscored the importance of affording a high degree of deference to school boards. They are seen as dynamic legal entities that should operate within the framework of the law. The Ontario Court of Appeals will now decide if the initial decision was correct, which included awarding $30,000 to Burjoski in damages. As the case progresses, the balance between free speech and protecting the rights of individuals within an educational context remains a central issue.

Canada Courts & Law Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

