Retired Ottawa Cop Hits Jackpot, Plans to Boost Philanthropy

Retired Ottawa cop, Robert Aikens, 64, has hit a remarkable jackpot. The SickKids Foundation's 'Catch the Ace' raffle recently crowned him the winner of a whopping $1,177,408. This exciting announcement arrived during the 32nd week of the raffle, when Aikens found the Ace of Spades in envelope number 28, marking an unexpected and exhilarating win for the former officer.

A Surprise Win

Aikens, taken aback by his fortune, expressed his shock and delight upon receiving the notification of his prize from SickKids. The windfall was far from anticipated, turning an ordinary day into an extraordinary moment of celebration. Yet, the story of this jackpot goes beyond the thrill of the win. Robert Aikens is not just a lucky retiree but a man committed to making a difference.

Philanthropy at Its Finest

With the creation of the Galleta Fund, named after his rescue dog, Aikens has put his heart into philanthropy. The fund has already been instrumental in various charitable acts, including settling a Costa Rican family's housing debts. With his new-found fortune, Aikens has pledged to deepen his contributions to animal rescues, shelters, and food banks not just in Ottawa but all of Canada. He also has plans to become a monthly and legacy donor to the SickKids Foundation.

Acknowledging Generosity

Jennifer Bernard, the CEO of SickKids Foundation, lauded Aikens for his generosity and the positive impact of his actions. Highlighting the success of the 32-week span of the fifth 'Catch the Ace' raffle, the foundation announced that nearly $2 million in cash prizes were distributed. The organization has given out over $11.5 million in total prizes to participants across the province. The next raffle is already underway, with a new jackpot that has exceeded $65,000, and the hope of creating more winners like Aikens.