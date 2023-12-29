Retired Commander Highlights Recruitment and Retention Crisis in Canada’s Navy

Ken Hansen, a retired commander from the Royal Canadian Navy, has utilized his decades of experience to shed light on the significant retention and recruitment issues faced by Canada’s navy. This dire situation was confirmed by Gen. Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff, who reported that approximately one in 10 positions in the Canadian Armed Forces is vacant, posing a serious threat to military readiness.

Commander Topshee’s Concerns

Vice-Adm. Angus Topshee, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, recently expressed his deep concerns about the current state of the navy in a candid YouTube message. He pointed out the disturbing fact that certain ranks within the navy are experiencing up to 40% shortages. This stark reality underscores the navy’s critical state and the urgent need for effective solutions.

A New Approach to Recruitment

Commander Topshee suggested that an innovative ‘naval experience program’ aimed at improving recruitment could help address the issue. This program represents a new approach, as the recruitment system has consistently failed to meet the navy’s targets for over a decade. However, Hansen argues that this approach is misguided and insufficient to tackle the root causes of the problem.

Hansen’s Recommendations

Hansen identifies several systemic problems that contribute to the navy’s recruitment and retention crisis. These include a flawed public perception, an ineffective cyclical readiness policy, and ingrained cultural issues within the Royal Canadian Navy that devalue onshore roles and training positions. Hansen recommends a shift in priorities. He suggests that the navy should focus on retention by offering bonuses, improving the sea-to-shore personnel ratio, and placing a higher value on sailor welfare over ship operations and building.

Without addressing these core issues, Hansen warns that the navy’s efforts to recruit more personnel will prove futile. As he astutely observes, the problem is much deeper than just numbers. The navy currently lacks the capacity to properly train new recruits, demonstrating a systemic flaw that needs urgent attention.