Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans

Obesity, often dismissed as a mere lifestyle condition, is an intricate issue intricately tied to underlying health issues that simple lifestyle amendments cannot resolve. It’s a complex malaise linked to numerous chronic diseases, including diabetes, asthma, cardiovascular disease, and mental health problems. The perception and treatment of obesity within workplace benefits plans are now under scrutiny, challenging the conventional wisdom and calling for a paradigm shift.

Obesity: A Significant Economic Burden

Obesity is a colossal burden on healthcare systems worldwide, contributing to 31.8% of direct costs and a staggering 68.1% of indirect costs. The total cost varies from country to country. For instance, obesity costs the US an alarming USD 92 billion annually, while in Germany, it amounts to €9.97 billion. Italy saw obesity-related costs of €13.34 billion in 2020, with cardiovascular diseases being the most costly. The economic burden is projected to skyrocket, possibly crossing the US$500 million mark in Uruguay by 2020. This dire situation underscores the urgent need for cost-effective prevention programs and robust policies to mitigate the economic repercussions of obesity-related disorders.

Pharmaceutical Industry Under Scrutiny

Pharmaceutical industries’ practices have come under the scanner, affecting healthcare costs and coverage for employees, particularly in relation to obesity benefits coverage. Recently, the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to 10 drugmakers concerning 100 improper patents. Three of these companies chose to delist their patents from the FDA’s registry, potentially fast-tracking the approval of generic versions. Meanwhile, despite the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the high cost of drugs, several prominent drugmakers are still planning to increase prices.

Improving Workplace Obesity Benefits Coverage

Leading health insurance companies for small businesses, like Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, UnitedHealthcare, and Aetna, offer coverage options, wellness programs, and additional benefits for employees. However, the benefits plans of these companies often overlook obesity, treating it differently from other chronic conditions. The Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines suggest evidence-based treatments for obesity, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, pharmacotherapy, and bariatric surgery. But these are seldom covered by benefits plans.

The drug Ozempic, initially developed for diabetes management, has seen a surge in off-label use for weight loss, signaling a pressing demand for obesity treatment solutions. It’s high time employers adapted their benefits plans and workplace policies to support employees grappling with obesity, treating it on par with other chronic conditions. Workplace inclusivity and support for obese employees are pivotal, and employers and employees alike should advocate for improved coverage for obesity treatments, thereby enhancing workplace productivity and mental health.