Resolute Resources Announces Director Resignations, Commences Search for Replacements

Resolute Resources Ltd., a leading energy corporation listed on TSXV under the ticker symbol RRL, has announced the resignation of its independent directors, Curt Labelle and Chris Wolfenberg, from its Board of Directors. The company's board has expressed its deep gratitude for their invaluable service and extended its best wishes for their future endeavors.

Active Search for New Directors

In the wake of Labelle and Wolfenberg's departure, the company's board has launched an active search to fill the vacancies with new independent directors. Resolute Resources has assured its stakeholders that they will receive updates about the progress of this process in the upcoming weeks.

Resolute's Energy Projects

Focused on energy projects in Northwest Alberta, Resolute Resources is known for its work with shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs. These reservoirs are exploited using Multi-Lateral Open Hole wells, a technique that the company has effectively mastered. In its quest for energy dominance, Resolute has acquired nearly 35,000 acres for its GFD light oil project in the region.

Commitment to ESG Goals

Apart from its business operations, Resolute Resources stands out for its commitment to high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. The company's mission is to achieve lower emission oil production and reduced water usage by avoiding hydraulic fracturing. Despite these self-imposed constraints, Resolute continues to seek high economic returns, demonstrating its ability to balance profitability with sustainability. For further information regarding the company, stakeholders and interested parties may contact CEO & Director Alexander Lindsay.