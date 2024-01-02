Resilience Montreal’s Homeless Service Facility Faces Delays Due to Rising Costs

Challenges are mounting for Resilience Montreal, a non-profit organization dedicated to the homeless community, as the renovation of their new permanent facility faces significant delays. The root of the issue lies in an unexpected surge in construction costs that has pushed the project’s commencement, originally slated for September, to an indefinite date. The organization now finds itself in need of an additional $6 million to bring their vision to fruition.

From a Rented Space to a Permanent Home

Resilience Montreal currently operates out of a rented former restaurant near Cabot Square. The organization primarily serves an Indigenous clientele, and the plans for the new facility on Atwater Avenue signal a transformative step in their service delivery. Envisioned to span three storeys, the building will house a range of wellness-focused services, all under one roof.

A Safe Haven for Healing

The new facility promises to be more than just a shelter. It will feature a healing room resembling a Mohawk longhouse and a bathing room, along with medical and counseling services. This comprehensive approach to wellness goes beyond the basic provisions typically offered to the homeless community. The organization’s executive director, David Chapman, and development and philanthropy director, Nakuset, have emphasized that they won’t cut corners on this project despite the financial hurdles.

Overcoming Systemic Issues

This steadfast determination is grounded in an understanding of the systemic racism faced by Indigenous people. The facility is designed to counteract these systemic issues and provide a transformative space for those accustomed to receiving aid in church basements or through minimal provisions. However, with additional funding still needed, the organization is calling upon the community to help make this vision a reality.