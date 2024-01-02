en English
Canada

Rescue and Recovery: The Tale of a Baby Bear in Alberta

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Rescue and Recovery: The Tale of a Baby Bear in Alberta

In the chill of Halloween night, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers discovered an emaciated baby American black bear wandering the streets of Westlock, Alberta. The sight of the malnourished cub sparked immediate concern, prompting a rescue operation that would bring hope to this struggling creature’s tale.

Rescue and Rehabilitation

The bear, later referred to as 1624 to discourage habituation, was found without its mother and in a pitiful state. Weighing a mere 13 kilograms, the cub bore signs of severe malnutrition, scrapes, a laceration, and an infestation of ectoparasites. The Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), located in the hamlet of Madden, opened its doors to the ailing creature.

At the AIWC, 1624 underwent a rigorous re-feeding protocol, meticulously designed to restore him to health. The initial results have been promising, with the bear showing signs of recovery and improvement. The caregivers at AIWC, while remaining anonymous, are optimistic about 1624’s future, with plans to release him back into the wild the following summer.

Preserving the Wild Instinct

Keeping 1624 wild and preventing habituation to humans is a paramount concern for the AIWC. In ensuring this, caregivers have adopted minimal interaction techniques. A tall wooden fence obstructs the bear’s view of humans, while caregivers don coveralls and masks, maintaining as much distance as possible from the creature. Any necessary hands-on medical treatment is conducted under sedation, further minimizing human contact.

AIWC: A Haven for Wildlife

The AIWC operates primarily on donations and grants, shying away from public appearances or promotional activities that could stress the wildlife under their care. Their mission extends beyond individual cases like 1624. The institute is a haven for injured or distressed wildlife, providing care for creatures like a juvenile moose and a kestrel, both recovering from injuries sustained in recent wildfires.

The ultimate goal for these silent heroes at the AIWC is the successful rehabilitation and reintegration of these animals into their natural habitat. In instances where this is not feasible, human euthanasia is considered as a compassionate alternative, reflecting the institute’s commitment to the welfare of the creatures under its care.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

