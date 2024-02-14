Rescheduled Tax Cooperation Meeting and Key Appointments Highlight ECOSOC Session

In a significant decision, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has rescheduled the twenty-eighth session of the Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters. The event, initially slated for an earlier date, will now take place from 19 to 22 March 2024 in New York, with a one-day special meeting on 18 March.

Appointments and Endorsements

Personnel changes were also approved during the ECOSOC session. Patricia Arriagada Villouta of Chile was appointed to the Committee of Experts on Public Administration. Additionally, the Council endorsed Deborah Lyons of Canada for the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute.

Jordan's Pivotal Role

Jordan, under the leadership of its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Amjad Adaileh, played a crucial role in the 113th session of the ECOSOC. As Jordan presides over this session, Adaileh reaffirmed the country's dedication to strengthening joint Arab efforts and fostering Arab cooperation in political, economic, and social spheres.

Addressing Regional Challenges

Adaileh emphasized the importance of Arab cooperation in the face of regional challenges, particularly the Palestinian issue and the humanitarian consequences of Israeli aggression. He outlined strategies to mitigate the crisis and praised Yemen for its work during its presidency of the previous session.

The Council took note of the reports of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice and the Commission on Narcotic Drugs on their reconvened sessions. These reports highlight the ongoing efforts to address critical issues in crime prevention and drug control, further emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in these areas.

As we move towards March 2024, all eyes will be on the twenty-eighth session of the Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters. With the rescheduling and new appointments, the stage is set for a pivotal gathering that could shape the future of international tax cooperation.

Key Points: