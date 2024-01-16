Repair of Damaged Westside Road Overpass to Begin Amid Traffic Disruptions

On October 3, 2023, the Westside Road overpass in West Kelowna suffered significant damage when an overheight truck carrying an excavator struck it. The impact resulted in concrete debris plummeting onto the road below, prompting immediate action from the authorities. After a delay due to adverse weather conditions, repair work on the overpass is now set to commence on January 29, 2024.

Postponed Repairs

Originally scheduled to begin on January 22, the repair work was postponed due to inclement weather. With the new date set, barring any further weather disruptions, the process is expected to span approximately two to three weeks. This vital restoration aims to ensure the overpass's safety and longevity, thereby minimizing potential hazards to traffic below.

Impact on Traffic

During the repair period, motorists are advised to brace for possible delays. Northbound traffic on Highway 97 at Westside Road will be restricted to a single lane. However, southbound traffic will operate as usual, sparing those travelers from additional inconveniences.

Incident Aftermath

The excavator's arm struck the underside of the overpass, causing the concrete to dislodge. In response to the incident, the Kelowna-based company responsible was fined, while the vehicle operator received violation tickets at the scene. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to recover the repair costs from the vehicle operator's insurance provider.

This incident is not an isolated one but forms part of a series of overheight vehicle strikes on B.C. overpasses. It has prompted the government to take stern measures, including enhancing penalties and suspending one repeat offender company from operating. The incidents underscore the need for stringent enforcement of height restrictions for vehicles to prevent potential disasters and costly repairs.