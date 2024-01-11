en English
Reopening of Third Lane on Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge: A Respite Amid Ongoing Construction

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Reopening of Third Lane on Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge: A Respite Amid Ongoing Construction

Quebec’s Transport Ministry is poised to alleviate a chunk of the prevailing traffic burdens by reopening a third lane on the strategically important Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which forms a vital connective artery to the island of Montreal. The decision comes after the lane had been out of commission for over a month, due to a dire need for repair to its structural beam damage. However, the return to full functionality is contingent on weather conditions, with the reopening slated for Monday if the weather plays along.

Full Bridge Closure for Construction

Before the much-awaited reopening, the bridge is scheduled to face a full closure from Sunday night through to Monday morning. This temporary shutdown is part of an intensive construction weekend, aimed at expediting the repair process and getting the bridge fully operational. When the bridge finally reopens, two lanes will be earmarked for Vaudreuil-Dorion-bound traffic, with one lane catering to Montreal-bound commuters.

Ongoing Beam Reinforcement Work

Despite the reopening, commuters will still need to grapple with reduced lane sizes. This is an unavoidable consequence of the ongoing beam reinforcement work, which makes dynamic traffic management a challenging proposition. However, to counterbalance the inconvenience, public transit has seen some enhancements. Increased train services and the introduction of shoulder bus lanes were implemented to facilitate smoother traffic flow, but these will no longer be free of charge starting in February. The specifics of the imminent discounts will be disclosed in due course.

A Glimpse into the Future: The $2.3-Billion Project

While the public is urged to work from home whenever feasible and brace for potential temporary closures for snow removal, there’s a silver lining on the horizon. A grandiose $2.3-billion project is in the pipeline, fully funded by the provincial government. The project’s ambition is to replace the current bridge with a new six-lane structure, which is projected to be completed by the end of 2026. However, the ongoing traffic disruptions due to construction have dealt a significant blow to local businesses, such as the Pizza 900 restaurant, which has reported considerable losses.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

