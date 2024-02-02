Renovated North Vancouver Condo Sells Amid Market Shift

The tale of a condominium at 1150 E. 29th St., No. 104, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, provides a snapshot of the fluctuating real estate market in the region. Initially listed on September 18 at an asking price of $759,000, the price tag was successively lowered to $739,000 on October 1, then to $730,000 on October 27, and finally landed at $714,000 on November 15.

The Condo and Its Features

The property in question is a 688-square-foot condo, complete with a recent overhaul that included new appliances, hardwood floors, and a refurbished bathroom. It was sold for $706,000 on November 18 after being on the market for a total of 61 days. The condo boasts a covered patio, a fenced yard, parking, and gym access. Its location is an added advantage, being conveniently situated near transit, schools, shops, and a community center. The condo allows rentals and pets, with a master bedroom spacious enough to fit a king-size bed, and an additional den that could serve as a second bedroom.

Market Shifts and The Sale

The listing agent for the property, Shelley Williams from Team 3000 Realty, commented on the drastic market changes. She pointed out that an identical, but unrenovated unit in the same building had sold for $725,000 in one day back in June. The sellers have since relocated to the Okanagan, while the buyers intend to make the unit their home. Ms. Williams views the sale as indicative of a shift from a seller's market to a more buyer-friendly market.