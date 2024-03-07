Remembering Marilyn Ann Bramwell: A Legacy of Kindness and Community Service

On February 19th, 2024, the community of Abbotsford and beyond mourned the loss of Marilyn Ann Bramwell, a revered figure known for her generous spirit and dedication to her family and community activities. Marilyn's journey through life, marked by love, travel, service, and family, came to a peaceful close, surrounded by her loved ones.

Life and Legacy

Marilyn Ann Bramwell, nee Halbe, was born and raised in Black Creek, BC, eventually making the Lower Mainland her home for the majority of her adult life. Her adventurous spirit led her to explore Europe as a young adult, experiences that likely enriched her perspective and zest for life. In 1971, she married William Bramwell, and together they raised two children in Tsawwassen. Marilyn's professional life spanned careers in accounting and healthcare, fields in which she no doubt touched many lives with her kindness and professionalism.

Upon retiring, Marilyn and William settled in Abbotsford in 2007, where Marilyn indulged in her passions for gardening, church activities, and sorority involvement. Her contributions to her community and church, coupled with the love she lavished on her family and friends, stand as a testament to a life well-lived. Marilyn's memory is cherished by her husband William, sister Audrey, children Charlene and Michael, and her beloved grandsons, among others.

A Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 22nd, 2024, at the Clearbrook MB Church in Abbotsford, a gathering that promises to be a fitting tribute to Marilyn's impactful life. The service aims not only to mourn her passing but to celebrate the profound legacy she leaves behind. Attendees will likely share stories of Marilyn’s unwavering support, her zest for life, and the countless ways she enriched the lives of those around her.

Marilyn’s Lasting Impact

Marilyn's departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew her, yet her legacy of kindness, generosity, and service continues to inspire. Her life story encourages others to live fully, love deeply, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. As friends, family, and community members prepare to gather in remembrance, Marilyn's spirit of giving and love endures, a beacon for all who seek to make a difference in the world around them.

As the community of Abbotsford and beyond reflects on Marilyn Bramwell's life and contributions, her memory serves as a reminder of the power of individual impact. Marilyn's story is one of love, service, and community—a narrative that will continue to inspire long after her Celebration of Life. Her legacy, characterized by a kind heart and a commitment to enriching the lives of others, endures as a guiding light for future generations.