Regina's REAL Parts Ways with Tim Reid Amid Controversy: A $169,000 Severance in Focus

Tim Reid, the former head of Regina's city-owned entity Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), has been dismissed from his role following a series of public controversies. Despite neither of the subsequent reviews conducted by Cuff & Associates and MNP Consulting recommending his dismissal, Reid's tenure was abruptly ended, marking a significant shift in the organization's trajectory.

Failed Experience Regina Campaign

Reid's termination comes on the heels of the ill-received Experience Regina tourism rebranding campaign. The initiative, aimed at boosting the city's appeal, was immediately met with backlash for its perceived tone-deafness and sexist undertones. While the intent was to reinvigorate Regina's tourism sector, it instead served as a flashpoint for public criticism, further tarnishing REAL's image.

Financial Implications

Reid's dismissal comes with significant financial implications. As per his contract dated October 2022, Reid is entitled to a hefty severance payout of approximately $169,000, equivalent to eight months of his base annual salary, set at over $235,000. In typical circumstances, a termination with cause would not necessitate a severance payout or notice. However, the announcement from Anderson, the interim board's representative, did not attribute blame to Reid, but rather underscored the need for a "significant change" within REAL.

Leadership Changes and Future Direction

In response to Reid's dismissal, the interim board has ushered in Roberta Engel as the acting president and CEO. In addition, a formal review of REAL's finances, structure, operations, and mandate will be conducted. As REAL grapples with this leadership transition, the organization is poised on the precipice of an evolutionary period. However, the details surrounding the expiration date of Reid's contract remain undisclosed.