en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Regina Consolidates Curbside Waste Collection Fee on Utility Bills

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Regina Consolidates Curbside Waste Collection Fee on Utility Bills

Residents of Regina, Saskatchewan, are witnessing a new phase in the city’s waste management approach. The utility bills of the households will now include a consolidated fee for curbside waste collection services. This change is a departure from the previous system where recycling costs were a part of utility bills, while regular garbage collection fees were incorporated in property taxes.

Consolidated Curbside Waste Collection Fee

The newly introduced fee will cover garbage, recycling, and the recently launched organic waste pickup. By introducing a single fee for all these services, the city administration has successfully reduced the property tax mill rate increase to 2.85 percent, a significant reduction of 3.16 percent. With this change, the fee for waste collection services is directly linked to the size of the resident’s garbage bin. The 360-litre bin comes with an annual fee of $284.70, while the 240-litre bin costs $193.45 annually.

Encouraging Waste Reduction

The new fee structure is not just a financial alteration but also an attempt to encourage waste reduction. Residents are given the option to downsize their bins for a reduced fee. Moreover, rebates are available for low-income households, seniors, and people with disabilities. This user-pay model was approved by the city council in October 2022 and was implemented after the green organic waste carts were launched in September.

Targeting Higher Waste Diversion Rate

This revamped fee structure aims to reduce waste in landfills and increase Regina’s waste diversion rate. Currently, the city has a waste diversion rate of 20 percent. However, with the new system, the city aims to increase this to a commendable 65 percent. The move is a part of the city’s larger goal of becoming more environmentally friendly and efficient in its waste management.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine

By Olalekan Adigun

Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest- ...
@Accidents · 20 mins
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest- ...
heart comment 0
EPIC ON’s ‘Video Cam Scam’: A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion

By Muhammad Jawad

EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate

By Bijay Laxmi

Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy

By BNN Correspondents

Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner

By Salman Khan

Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
Latest Headlines
World News
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
4 mins
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
14 mins
Vitol Group and Trader Federico Corteggiano Settle FERC Charges for $2.3 Million
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
18 mins
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
20 mins
Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev to Preside Over COP29
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
21 mins
India's Economy Set to Outpace Predictions, Clinching Spot as Fastest-Growing Major Economy
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
23 mins
EPIC ON's 'Video Cam Scam': A Gripping Tale of Cybercrime and Sextortion
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
36 mins
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
38 mins
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
39 mins
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
4 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
5 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
6 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
7 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
7 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
13 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
14 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
15 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
15 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app