Regina Consolidates Curbside Waste Collection Fee on Utility Bills

Residents of Regina, Saskatchewan, are witnessing a new phase in the city’s waste management approach. The utility bills of the households will now include a consolidated fee for curbside waste collection services. This change is a departure from the previous system where recycling costs were a part of utility bills, while regular garbage collection fees were incorporated in property taxes.

Consolidated Curbside Waste Collection Fee

The newly introduced fee will cover garbage, recycling, and the recently launched organic waste pickup. By introducing a single fee for all these services, the city administration has successfully reduced the property tax mill rate increase to 2.85 percent, a significant reduction of 3.16 percent. With this change, the fee for waste collection services is directly linked to the size of the resident’s garbage bin. The 360-litre bin comes with an annual fee of $284.70, while the 240-litre bin costs $193.45 annually.

Encouraging Waste Reduction

The new fee structure is not just a financial alteration but also an attempt to encourage waste reduction. Residents are given the option to downsize their bins for a reduced fee. Moreover, rebates are available for low-income households, seniors, and people with disabilities. This user-pay model was approved by the city council in October 2022 and was implemented after the green organic waste carts were launched in September.

Targeting Higher Waste Diversion Rate

This revamped fee structure aims to reduce waste in landfills and increase Regina’s waste diversion rate. Currently, the city has a waste diversion rate of 20 percent. However, with the new system, the city aims to increase this to a commendable 65 percent. The move is a part of the city’s larger goal of becoming more environmentally friendly and efficient in its waste management.