en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Reflecting on Decades of Efforts to Restore Waterford River: The Journey and Future Plans

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Reflecting on Decades of Efforts to Restore Waterford River: The Journey and Future Plans

After years of battling against the relentless pollution of the Waterford River, Bill Stoyles and the Friends and Lobbyists of the Waterford River (FLOW) have seen both progress and setbacks. The river, once a dumping ground for everything from furniture to dead animals, has been the focus of their tireless efforts to restore its cleanliness and beauty. However, the continuous littering problem has been a disheartening hurdle. FLOW, despite its dedication, found itself merging with the Rotary Club of Waterford Valley, a transition driven by Sandy Roche’s passionate involvement. The loss of Roche in 2017 struck a significant blow to the Rotary Club’s momentum.

Mount Pearl Steps Up

Rekindling hope for the river’s restoration, the City of Mount Pearl has taken a leading role. Spearheaded by Mayor Dave Aker, the ‘Find Your Centre’ plan was introduced. This strategy includes the development of the Twin Falls area and the implementation of several climate-conscious initiatives. Aker’s commitment to preserving the river’s natural beauty is echoed throughout the plan, which aims not only to beautify but to protect.

Collaborative Efforts for a Greener Future

The ‘Find Your Centre’ plan was not developed in isolation. It represents the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including the Rotary Club. The plan addresses concerns about encroachment onto the river’s banks and outlines measures to ensure a natural buffer is preserved around the river. The Rotary Club has expressed a desire to dedicate 50 feet on either side of the river to nature, a proposal that aligns with the city’s commitment to climate-conscious initiatives.

The Journey Ahead

While the path to a restored Waterford River has seen its share of challenges, the collective dedication of Stoyles, the Rotary Club, and the City of Mount Pearl has kept the mission alive. The ‘Find Your Centre’ plan, with its focus on both restoration and protection, serves as a testament to their commitment. As Stoyles looks to the future, he sees a river enhanced by thousands of freshly planted trees and protected from the demands of city development. It’s a vision that reflects the resilience of the community and its unwavering belief in the river as a vital asset.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
15 seconds ago
Arctic Outflow Warnings Impacting Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island
Greater Victoria, East, and North Vancouver Island are currently under arctic outflow warnings as temperatures take a nosedive, with Victoria International Airport registering a chilly -10 C on Friday. The warnings, issued due to the persistently colder-than-normal weather, are expected to remain in effect until Saturday. The icy grip of strong northeast winds is adding
Arctic Outflow Warnings Impacting Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island
Balancing Act: Sûreté du Québec's Warning Against Porch Pirate Visuals Sparks Privacy Debate
11 mins ago
Balancing Act: Sûreté du Québec's Warning Against Porch Pirate Visuals Sparks Privacy Debate
Road Rage in Ottawa: Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Suspect
14 mins ago
Road Rage in Ottawa: Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Suspect
Iqaluit Curling Club Transformed Into TV Studio: Profits and Challenges
51 seconds ago
Iqaluit Curling Club Transformed Into TV Studio: Profits and Challenges
Savannah Implements Quiet Zone; Transport Canada Invests in Grain Terminal Expansion
3 mins ago
Savannah Implements Quiet Zone; Transport Canada Invests in Grain Terminal Expansion
Bright Lights Windsor Illuminates Tradition in Annual Holiday Event
5 mins ago
Bright Lights Windsor Illuminates Tradition in Annual Holiday Event
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
2 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
3 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
3 mins
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
3 mins
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
4 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
5 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
6 mins
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
6 mins
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
6 mins
Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app