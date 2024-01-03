Rediscovery of Muggins, the Historic War Dog, Sparks Renewed Interest

On Vancouver Island, the echoes of a historic tale have resurfaced, involving a small white Spitz dog named Muggins, whose fame and legacy stretch back to the First World War. Celebrated for his unique role in fundraising, Muggins managed to raise $21,000, an amount translating to around $330,000 in 2023 terms, for troops fighting overseas. His method was simple yet ingenious: he would collect donations with boxes tied to his back, a sight that became well-known and well-loved across the island.

Muggins: A Legacy Preserved

After Muggins passed away in 1920, an effort was made to preserve his legacy. He was preserved via taxidermy and placed on display at the B.C. Legislative Assembly. His mounted form continued to serve as a symbol for fundraising efforts, even during the Second World War. However, around 1955, Muggins’ mount disappeared from public view, its whereabouts becoming a lingering mystery.

The Unexpected Rediscovery

The mystery of Muggins’ location persisted until late 2023 when Jo-Anne Gallagher, a resident of Victoria, saw a TV news story that sparked a realization. She remembered a taxidermied dog that had been stored in their shed for years, given to her husband, Paul Sommerard, by a friend who was clearing their attic. The couple reached out to Paul Jenkins, a historian and volunteer coordinator for the B.C.-Yukon Red Cross History Project, who confirmed that their shed’s long-term resident was indeed the legendary Muggins.

A Renewed Interest in Muggins’ Historical Significance

The rediscovery of Muggins has triggered a wave of renewed interest in his historical significance. Discussions are currently underway for the mount to be permanently displayed at the Costume Museum at Government House in Victoria. This exhibition is expected to commence in the spring, offering a chance for the public to once again appreciate the story and spirit of Muggins, the small dog with a significant contribution to the war effort.