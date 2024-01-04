Redefining Homeownership: The Rise of Single-Family Home Rentals

The ‘American Dream’ of homeownership is undergoing a transformation. In sun-drenched states such as Arizona, the emerging trend of ‘purpose-built single-family home’ rental subdivisions is offering an alternative to the traditional route. These communities cater to a demographic that finds homeownership increasingly out of reach because of sky-high down payments and interest rates, particularly millennials.

Innovation Beyond Borders

In Canada, this concept is relatively unheard of. However, Core Development Group is contemplating a bold move into this market. The proposal includes creating purpose-built rentals and acquiring existing homes to rent out. Nevertheless, the high price of land in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) makes this model less feasible. It could potentially take hold on the outskirts of smaller cities where land prices are more economical.

The Housing Market Landscape

According to Zillow’s chief economist, Skylar Olsen, the housing market is grappling with affordability issues due to high home prices and rising mortgage rates. A wish list for the housing market includes more homeowners selling their homes, increased new construction, and steady or slowly descending mortgage rates. Conversely, the rental market is showing signs of softening, with a prediction of a slight improvement in affordability in the upcoming year.

The Future of Housing

Experts forecast a rise in the trend of young people turning to single-family home rentals. Nicole Bachaud, a senior economist at Zillow, predicts that home prices may decrease marginally during the first half of the year as interest rates are unlikely to drop to the historically low levels seen during the pandemic. Phoenix is expected to be at the forefront of this trend, with more build-to-rent communities likely to emerge to cater to this growing market. A new era of ‘starter homes’ is on the horizon, one that leans towards rental rather than ownership.

A Sustainable Solution?

While these developments provide stable housing options, they do not address the need for greater density and affordable housing. Urban planners advocate for the development of multiplexes and other more densely populated housing options, particularly in Toronto, where new rules permit such constructions. The emphasis is on intensification and investment in housing that does not perpetuate car dependency and is more affordable. As we move further into 2024, the housing market’s evolution remains a space to watch, with the potential to redefine the meaning of ‘home.’