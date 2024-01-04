en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Redefining Homeownership: The Rise of Single-Family Home Rentals

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Redefining Homeownership: The Rise of Single-Family Home Rentals

The ‘American Dream’ of homeownership is undergoing a transformation. In sun-drenched states such as Arizona, the emerging trend of ‘purpose-built single-family home’ rental subdivisions is offering an alternative to the traditional route. These communities cater to a demographic that finds homeownership increasingly out of reach because of sky-high down payments and interest rates, particularly millennials.

Innovation Beyond Borders

In Canada, this concept is relatively unheard of. However, Core Development Group is contemplating a bold move into this market. The proposal includes creating purpose-built rentals and acquiring existing homes to rent out. Nevertheless, the high price of land in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) makes this model less feasible. It could potentially take hold on the outskirts of smaller cities where land prices are more economical.

The Housing Market Landscape

According to Zillow’s chief economist, Skylar Olsen, the housing market is grappling with affordability issues due to high home prices and rising mortgage rates. A wish list for the housing market includes more homeowners selling their homes, increased new construction, and steady or slowly descending mortgage rates. Conversely, the rental market is showing signs of softening, with a prediction of a slight improvement in affordability in the upcoming year.

The Future of Housing

Experts forecast a rise in the trend of young people turning to single-family home rentals. Nicole Bachaud, a senior economist at Zillow, predicts that home prices may decrease marginally during the first half of the year as interest rates are unlikely to drop to the historically low levels seen during the pandemic. Phoenix is expected to be at the forefront of this trend, with more build-to-rent communities likely to emerge to cater to this growing market. A new era of ‘starter homes’ is on the horizon, one that leans towards rental rather than ownership.

A Sustainable Solution?

While these developments provide stable housing options, they do not address the need for greater density and affordable housing. Urban planners advocate for the development of multiplexes and other more densely populated housing options, particularly in Toronto, where new rules permit such constructions. The emphasis is on intensification and investment in housing that does not perpetuate car dependency and is more affordable. As we move further into 2024, the housing market’s evolution remains a space to watch, with the potential to redefine the meaning of ‘home.’

0
Canada United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors
Canadian investors seeking value-adding, dividend-paying stocks for their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) may find promise in Telus and Enbridge, which appear undervalued despite a recent market rally. Both companies have a history of consistent dividend increases and offer substantial dividend yields, promising a steady income stream for investors. Telus:
Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
14 mins ago
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
Saint John Transit Commission Innovates Amid Fiscal Challenges
16 mins ago
Saint John Transit Commission Innovates Amid Fiscal Challenges
Vancouver's Transforming Landscape: A Deep Dive into Urban Planning Challenges
5 mins ago
Vancouver's Transforming Landscape: A Deep Dive into Urban Planning Challenges
Suncor Energy Hits Second-Highest Quarterly Production in Q4 2023
6 mins ago
Suncor Energy Hits Second-Highest Quarterly Production in Q4 2023
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
11 mins ago
U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine Revolutionizes Treatment for Complex Brain Disorders
Latest Headlines
World News
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
18 seconds
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
40 seconds
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
45 seconds
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
48 seconds
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
53 seconds
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
1 min
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
1 min
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
3 mins
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app