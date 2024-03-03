Red Deer Rock N' Gem Show Draws Crowds with Vintage Finds from '70s and '80s

The annual Red Deer Rock N' Gem Show, a highlight in Central Alberta's event calendar for nearly two decades, took a nostalgic turn this year by showcasing old collections from the 1970s and 1980s, according to event organizer and Silver Cove co-owner Chris Robak. The event, which took place from February 28 to March 3 at Westerner Park's Harvest Centre, featured rare minerals and gems, including rhodochrosites from a sweetwater mine, no longer accessible since the early '70s.

Reviving Historical Gems

This year's show was particularly special due to its focus on "old collections" sourced from the U.S., Robak explained. These collections included minerals and gems from old mine sites and classic locales, offering attendees a unique look into the past. One of the standout offerings was rhodochrosites, a mineral that has been extinct in terms of accessibility for decades. The event's shift towards showcasing historical collections provided a fresh perspective compared to previous years, which featured minerals from Morocco and plans for future shows to highlight Indonesian minerals.

A Community Tradition

The Rock N' Gem Show has become a staple in the community, with roots stretching back about 16 years in Central Alberta. Initially held in Lacombe before moving to Red Deer nine years ago, the event has seen attendees grow into second-generation visitors. Robak shared stories of mothers introducing their daughters to the show, mirroring their own childhood experiences. This continuity underscores the event's impact on fostering a love for geology and paleontology among attendees, with some even pursuing careers in these fields inspired by their visits to the show.

Looking Ahead

With a successful turnout and positive feedback from this year's event, the future looks bright for the Red Deer Rock N' Gem Show. As it continues to travel from Vancouver Island to Ottawa, its roots in Central Alberta remain strong, with plans to bring even more unique and rare collections to future shows. The event not only serves as a marketplace for gems and minerals but also as a community gathering that ignites passion and curiosity in the natural world. For those interested in attending future events or learning more, visit www.cangems.ca.