Red Deer Polytechnic Symposium Explores Human Consciousness with Expert Panel

The mysteries surrounding human consciousness have always intrigued scholars and laypeople alike. In an effort to delve deeper into this enigma, Red Deer Polytechnic's Psychology Society is gearing up to host its annual symposium, "Conscious Connection: Navigating the Depths of Your Mind," on Wednesday, March 20. This event promises to be a profound exploration of the human mind, featuring a lineup of distinguished speakers from various disciplines.

Unraveling the Mysteries of the Mind

At the core of the symposium's agenda are four captivating subjects designed to broaden attendees' understanding of consciousness. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the unconscious mind, shedding light on biases, motives, and the snap judgments that influence our daily decisions and interactions. The event will also extend its inquiry to consciousness beyond humans, examining the latest research on animal intelligence and the prospects of machine consciousness. Furthermore, the symposium will highlight the benefits of mindfulness for wellbeing, emphasizing its role in enhancing cognitive function and emotional health. Lastly, attendees will be transported into the world of cognitive neuroscience, exploring the neural mechanisms that underpin consciousness.

Expert Voices Lead the Way

Central to the event's success is the panel of experts slated to present and engage in discussions. Among them are Dr. Anomi Bearden, Dr. Stephen Brown, Dr. Greg Wells, Dr. Katrina O'Keefe, and Dr. Carrie Dennet, each bringing a wealth of knowledge from their respective fields of social psychology, cognitive neuroscience, developmental psychology, philosophy, and anthropology. The evening will include individual presentations, a panel discussion, and a Q&A session, offering attendees a comprehensive and interactive experience.

Enriching the Academic and Professional Journey

The RDP Psychology Society, a student-led group, is at the helm of organizing this enriching event. Their mission is to support the academic and professional growth of Arts and Science undergraduates with a keen interest in psychology. By hosting events like this symposium, the society fosters a sense of community among students and faculty, while also providing valuable opportunities for learning outside the traditional classroom setting. Open to all and free of charge, this symposium not only promises to be an enlightening experience but also a testament to the vibrant academic community at Red Deer Polytechnic.

As the symposium at Red Deer Polytechnic Arts Centre beckons, it stands as a beacon for those fascinated by the complexities and mysteries of the human mind. It's an invitation to explore, question, and connect with the consciousness in ways previously unimagined, potentially altering perceptions and fostering a deeper understanding of our very essence. With the stage set for an evening of discovery and dialogue, the event is poised to offer profound insights into the depths of our minds, encouraging participants to look beyond the surface and embrace the intricacies of human consciousness.