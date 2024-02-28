Red Deer Hosts CommUnity Power of One Event to Counter Racial Prejudice on March 19

The CommUnity Power of One event, set to unfold in Red Deer on Tuesday, March 19, marks a significant stride towards inclusivity and the battle against racial prejudice. This free gathering, orchestrated by Care for Newcomers and taking place at the Baymont by Wyndham hotel, represents the ninth annual edition of an initiative coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Designed to bridge divides and foster a shared understanding, the event is a blend of professional development and community bonding, drawing participation from notable figures and organizations.

Advertisment

Daytime Sessions: Professional Development and Engagement

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a comprehensive professional development program. This segment includes breakout sessions, a youth panel, and insights from the RCMP K. Division Hate Crimes Unit. Carolee Israel Turner from the Calgary Centre for Newcomers and other experts will lead discussions aimed at acknowledging historical injustices and paving the way for a more equitable future. Themes of Remembering, Re-imagining, and Rebuilding will guide the narrative, encouraging participants to envision and contribute towards a more inclusive society.

Evening Activities: Celebrating Diversity and Resilience

Advertisment

The evening portion, running from 6 to 9:30 p.m., transitions into an all-ages celebration of diversity and resilience. Highlighting the event are speeches from Patrick Mitsuing, CEO and founder of Powwow Times, and Ivan Touko, CEO of La Connexional in Edmonton. Mitsuing, a renowned powwow dancer and advocate for Indigenous culture, will share his journey and the importance of cultural preservation. In contrast, Touko will discuss his experiences as a first-generation immigrant in Alberta, highlighting themes of resilience, cultural integration, and community building. The evening's agenda also includes music, dance, and an Iftar observance, enriching the communal experience.

Registration and Community Participation

Organizers emphasize the importance of community participation and have made registration mandatory by Monday, March 11. Interested parties can secure their spot through a QR code available at eventbrite.ca. The CommUnity Power of One event not only serves as a platform for education and dialogue but also as a beacon of hope for a more inclusive and just future. By bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences, Red Deer showcases the power of unity in combating racial discrimination and fostering a welcoming community for all.

As the event unfolds, the anticipated outcome is not just the immediate impact on attendees but the ripple effect it will have on the broader community. By remembering past injustices, reimagining a future of equity, and rebuilding with inclusivity at the forefront, the CommUnity Power of One event stands as a testament to the enduring strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Through collective action and understanding, Red Deer is leading by example, demonstrating the transformative power of community in achieving lasting change.