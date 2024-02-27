Red Deer Enhances Support for Mental Health and Homelessness with New Non-Emergency Line

Since its inception in 2021, the Social Diversion Team (SDT) in Red Deer has been a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with mental health issues, addiction, or homelessness. Now, with a strategic shift to a new non-emergency police line, the city aims to streamline connectivity and response efficiency, marking a significant advancement in community support services.

Advertisment

Streamlining Support: A New Era Begins

Commencing March 1, 2024, Red Deer residents in need of non-emergency assistance will dial 403-406-2200, transitioning from the previous 2-1-1 line. This change is designed to optimize the process, allowing callers to quickly reach Police Communications Operators adept at swiftly assessing and dispatching the required support. This team of Licensed Practical Nurses and Social Diversion Specialists is dedicated to providing housing support, mental health care, detox programs, and harm reduction resources.

"This change simplifies calling and dispatching the Social Diversion Team," stated Peter Puszka, Municipal Policing Services Superintendent. The move is expected to leverage local knowledge, reduce communication barriers, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the service.

Advertisment

Unwavering Commitment to Community Welfare

The SDT operates daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., averaging 185 events per month. This shift to an internal dispatch system, utilizing the 24/7 operational non-emergency line, aims to improve response times significantly. Ryan Veldkamp, Social Wellness & Integration Supports Superintendent, emphasized the importance of providing the right response at the right time, highlighting the team's role in allowing first responders to focus on critical emergencies.

Stephanie MacDonald, Outreach and Housing Services Manager for Safe Harbour Society, expressed enthusiasm for the new dispatch system, anticipating a more effective and timely response to community needs.

Advertisment

Ensuring Continuous Support

While the SDT's direct intervention hours remain the same, the around-the-clock availability of the non-emergency line ensures that assistance is always within reach. Calls outside the SDT's operating hours will be managed through alternative policing and medical services, community referrals, crisis intervention support, or scheduled follow-ups, ensuring no call for help goes unanswered.

The introduction of the new non-emergency line in Red Deer represents a pivotal moment in the city's ongoing efforts to address mental health, addiction, and homelessness. By enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of support services, the initiative stands as a testament to the community's dedication to fostering a safer, healthier, and more inclusive environment for all its residents.